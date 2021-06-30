A passenger aircraft bearing SpiceJet’s livery on the runway at the Mumbai airport on December 19, 2014. Photo: Reuters A passenger aircraft bearing SpiceJet’s livery on the runway at the Mumbai airport on December 19, 2014. Photo: Reuters
SpiceJet books income from its grounded Boeing 737 MAX fleet, and is in no rush to get the planes back in the air. Here’s why

  • SpiceJet hasn’t flown any of its Boeing 737 MAX jets for more than 27 months
  • The budget carrier booked 10.9 billion rupees of income in the seven quarters through December on expected compensation from Boeing

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:58pm, 30 Jun, 2021

