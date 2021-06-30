Ho, whose net worth was put at US$2 billion as of June 30 this year by Forbes, is the son of Macau casino tycoon Stanley Ho Hung-sun. Photo: Jonathan Wong Ho, whose net worth was put at US$2 billion as of June 30 this year by Forbes, is the son of Macau casino tycoon Stanley Ho Hung-sun. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Ho, whose net worth was put at US$2 billion as of June 30 this year by Forbes, is the son of Macau casino tycoon Stanley Ho Hung-sun. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Melco’s Lawrence Ho to list SPAC in US$150 million IPO in New York

  • The IPO amount could rise to US$172.5 million, if the underwriters’ overallotment option is exercised in full
  • Black Spade Acquisition will target business opportunities underpinned by consumption in Asia

Peggy Sito
Peggy Sito

Updated: 4:00pm, 30 Jun, 2021

