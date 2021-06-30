Ho, whose net worth was put at US$2 billion as of June 30 this year by Forbes, is the son of Macau casino tycoon Stanley Ho Hung-sun. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Melco’s Lawrence Ho to list SPAC in US$150 million IPO in New York
- The IPO amount could rise to US$172.5 million, if the underwriters’ overallotment option is exercised in full
- Black Spade Acquisition will target business opportunities underpinned by consumption in Asia
