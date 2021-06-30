Cars for export wait to be loaded onto a cargo vessel at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. Photo: Reuters Cars for export wait to be loaded onto a cargo vessel at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. Photo: Reuters
Chinese carmakers see overseas sales double as global chip shortage hits US, European rivals harder

  • Mainland China’s vehicle manufacturers exported 760,000 units between January and May, up 103 per cent from a year ago
  • Their performance was buoyed by a strong recovery in production after the Covid-19 pandemic was largely contained

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 6:30pm, 30 Jun, 2021

