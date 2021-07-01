Visitors walk at Xintiandi in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Communist Party’s centenary is a bonanza for Xintiandi shopping area as crowds make pilgrimage to CCP’s spiritual home
- The complex has been a landmark in Shanghai since the early 2000s, with many tour groups stopping off so that shoppers can snap up a gift
- CCP centenary has attracted hundreds of wealthy Shanghai locals to Xintiandi since authorities reopened the site in early June
Topic | China property
