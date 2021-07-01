Visitors walk at Xintiandi in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg Visitors walk at Xintiandi in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Visitors walk at Xintiandi in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
China property
Business /  Companies

Communist Party’s centenary is a bonanza for Xintiandi shopping area as crowds make pilgrimage to CCP’s spiritual home

  • The complex has been a landmark in Shanghai since the early 2000s, with many tour groups stopping off so that shoppers can snap up a gift
  • CCP centenary has attracted hundreds of wealthy Shanghai locals to Xintiandi since authorities reopened the site in early June

Topic |   China property
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 11:40am, 1 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Visitors walk at Xintiandi in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg Visitors walk at Xintiandi in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Visitors walk at Xintiandi in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE