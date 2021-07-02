Nan Fung Group’s innovation hub for the fashion industry in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Jonathan Wong
The Hong Kong fashion tech incubator that is looking to make the industry green
- Nan Fung’s The Mills Fabrica incubator provides a 12-month incubation programme for start-ups and invests in early stage companies
- Greenhouse-gas emissions by the fashion industry accounted for about 4 per cent of the global total, according to a McKinsey report
Topic | Climate change
