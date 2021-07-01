Musk’s company is the only foreign carmaker that has a wholly-owned assembly plant in mainland China. Photo: Bloomberg Musk’s company is the only foreign carmaker that has a wholly-owned assembly plant in mainland China. Photo: Bloomberg
Tesla
Tesla boss Elon Musk praises China’s ‘amazing’ prosperity, infrastructure as Communist Party celebrates 100th birthday

  • Musk’s upbeat tweet appears to be an olive branch after months of tensions between the carmaker and Chinese officials and customers over safety concerns
  • It comes five days after Tesla said it would recall all the vehicles it had manufactured at its Shanghai factory since the beginning of 2020

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 6:36pm, 1 Jul, 2021

