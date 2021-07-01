Musk’s company is the only foreign carmaker that has a wholly-owned assembly plant in mainland China. Photo: Bloomberg
Tesla boss Elon Musk praises China’s ‘amazing’ prosperity, infrastructure as Communist Party celebrates 100th birthday
- Musk’s upbeat tweet appears to be an olive branch after months of tensions between the carmaker and Chinese officials and customers over safety concerns
- It comes five days after Tesla said it would recall all the vehicles it had manufactured at its Shanghai factory since the beginning of 2020
Topic | Tesla
