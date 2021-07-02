In China, Mercedes-Benz sold 774,000 units in 2020, representing an 11.7 per cent increase from the previous year. Photo: AFP
Jardine Matheson to transfer its Chinese Mercedes-Benz showroom business to affiliate Zhongsheng for US$1.3 billion
- Jardine Matheson has reached an agreement to transfer the China business, currently operated under its Zung Fu brand, to Zhongsheng Group in a cash and shares deal
- The US$1.3 billion deal will lift Jardine Matheson’s stake in Zhongsheng to 21.25 per cent, making the conglomerate its second-biggest shareholder
