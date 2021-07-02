Apple Daily staff prepare for the last issue of the newspaper at its headquarters in Tseung Kwan O, on June 23, 2021. Photo: Dickson Lee Apple Daily staff prepare for the last issue of the newspaper at its headquarters in Tseung Kwan O, on June 23, 2021. Photo: Dickson Lee
Apple Daily staff prepare for the last issue of the newspaper at its headquarters in Tseung Kwan O, on June 23, 2021. Photo: Dickson Lee
Next Digital
Business /  Companies

Next Digital walks back its notice about ceasing operations, as publisher of defunct Apple Daily says sorry for misleading staff

  • Next Digital, publisher of Apple Daily which printed its final edition last week, says it is still operating
  • The company had obtained HK$33 million in government grant last summer to help pay employee wages amid the Covid-19 pandemic

Topic |   Next Digital
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 8:46pm, 2 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Apple Daily staff prepare for the last issue of the newspaper at its headquarters in Tseung Kwan O, on June 23, 2021. Photo: Dickson Lee Apple Daily staff prepare for the last issue of the newspaper at its headquarters in Tseung Kwan O, on June 23, 2021. Photo: Dickson Lee
Apple Daily staff prepare for the last issue of the newspaper at its headquarters in Tseung Kwan O, on June 23, 2021. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE