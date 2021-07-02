Apple Daily staff prepare for the last issue of the newspaper at its headquarters in Tseung Kwan O, on June 23, 2021. Photo: Dickson Lee
Next Digital walks back its notice about ceasing operations, as publisher of defunct Apple Daily says sorry for misleading staff
- Next Digital, publisher of Apple Daily which printed its final edition last week, says it is still operating
- The company had obtained HK$33 million in government grant last summer to help pay employee wages amid the Covid-19 pandemic
