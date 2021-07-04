Volkswagen’s electric cars have not taken off in China. Photo: AP Photo
Tesla, Chinese start-ups eclipse Toyota, VW in the world’s largest EV market as buyers focus on cutting-edge technology
- VW sold just 1,267 ID.4 Crozz SUVs between January and May, while Toyota fared even worse, selling a mere 327 units in the same period
- Tesla delivered a combined 33,463 units of its Model 3 sedans and Model Y SUVs in May, while Xpeng and NIO, set monthly sales records in June
