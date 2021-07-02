The Swiss pesticide giant Syngenta is owned by ChemChina. Photo: AFP The Swiss pesticide giant Syngenta is owned by ChemChina. Photo: AFP
The Swiss pesticide giant Syngenta is owned by ChemChina. Photo: AFP
IPO
Business /  Companies

Syngenta, the Swiss agrichemical giant owned by ChemChina, files for US$10 billion Shanghai IPO

  • Syngenta’s application to list on the Star Market has been approved and it will issue up to 2.79 billion shares
  • The flotation, set to be the world’s biggest this year, will value the maker of pesticides and seeds, at about US$60 billion including debt, sources say

Topic |   IPO
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:41pm, 2 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Swiss pesticide giant Syngenta is owned by ChemChina. Photo: AFP The Swiss pesticide giant Syngenta is owned by ChemChina. Photo: AFP
The Swiss pesticide giant Syngenta is owned by ChemChina. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE