The Swiss pesticide giant Syngenta is owned by ChemChina. Photo: AFP
Syngenta, the Swiss agrichemical giant owned by ChemChina, files for US$10 billion Shanghai IPO
- Syngenta’s application to list on the Star Market has been approved and it will issue up to 2.79 billion shares
- The flotation, set to be the world’s biggest this year, will value the maker of pesticides and seeds, at about US$60 billion including debt, sources say
Topic | IPO
The Swiss pesticide giant Syngenta is owned by ChemChina. Photo: AFP