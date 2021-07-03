Alibaba Group Holding’s senior executives Joe Tsai (left), Jack Ma (centre) and Daniel Zhang (second right) during a company event in 2018. Photo: Handout
Alibaba says founders’ loans pose zero margin call risk as borrowings are manageable due to daily trading volume
- Jack Ma, whose Alibaba stake stood at 4.8 per cent as of July 2020, no longer has any loans collateralised with shares, the company said
- Joe Tsai, with a 1.6 per cent stake in the company, has collateralised loans that are ‘easily manageable’ in view of Alibaba’s trading volume
