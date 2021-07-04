Air France grounded most of its planes during the pandemic as travel demand plummeted. Photo: Bloomberg Air France grounded most of its planes during the pandemic as travel demand plummeted. Photo: Bloomberg
Airlines inspect grounded aircraft during pandemic with fine-tooth comb before giving the all-clear to fly again

  • Airlines check for fungus, bugs and bird nests among a host of other issues to ensure the grounded aircraft are fit to fly
  • Between 200 and 300 hours of work is needed to take a parked Airbus A320 aircraft and make it ready to fly again

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:37pm, 4 Jul, 2021

