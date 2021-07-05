Vitasoy has clarified that the memo was written by a staff member without official consent and could not represent the company’s views. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong beverage maker Vitasoy slumps by most in 15 months as leaked memo fans controversy and costs investors US$475 million
- The stock plunged in Monday trading, erasing US$475 million of market value, in its worst single-day loss since March 30 last year
- Sell-off indicates nationalism playing out in stock market, similar to issues surrounding Xinjiang cotton and solar-panel material producers
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
