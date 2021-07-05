The carbon capture, utilisation and storage project is expected to start operations at the end of this year, Sinopec says. Photo: Bloomberg The carbon capture, utilisation and storage project is expected to start operations at the end of this year, Sinopec says. Photo: Bloomberg
The carbon capture, utilisation and storage project is expected to start operations at the end of this year, Sinopec says. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Companies

Sinopec says it has started building China’s largest carbon capture project

  • The project involves capturing carbon dioxide from Sinopec’s Qilu refinery during a hydrogen making process and then injecting it into 73 oil wells in the nearby Shengli oilfield
  • Company estimates that 10.68 million tonnes of carbon dioxide will be injected, which will boost crude production by nearly 3 million tonnes

Topic |   China’s carbon neutral goal
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:04pm, 5 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The carbon capture, utilisation and storage project is expected to start operations at the end of this year, Sinopec says. Photo: Bloomberg The carbon capture, utilisation and storage project is expected to start operations at the end of this year, Sinopec says. Photo: Bloomberg
The carbon capture, utilisation and storage project is expected to start operations at the end of this year, Sinopec says. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE