The carbon capture, utilisation and storage project is expected to start operations at the end of this year, Sinopec says. Photo: Bloomberg
Sinopec says it has started building China’s largest carbon capture project
- The project involves capturing carbon dioxide from Sinopec’s Qilu refinery during a hydrogen making process and then injecting it into 73 oil wells in the nearby Shengli oilfield
- Company estimates that 10.68 million tonnes of carbon dioxide will be injected, which will boost crude production by nearly 3 million tonnes
Topic | China’s carbon neutral goal
