DHL announced in March a plan to plough €7 billion (US$8.31 billion) into alternative aviation fuels. Photo: AFP
Environmentally friendly courier deliveries will require alignment among partners on use of low-emission fuel, says DHL executive
- A scarcity of low-carbon synthetic aviation fuel is one technical issue that needs to be tackled, says the courier giant’s head of global forwarding and freight units
- The German firm aims to electrify 60 per cent of its car fleet, or roughly 80,000 vehicles, by 2030
Topic | Business of climate change
