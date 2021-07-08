General view of the High Court in Admiralty, Hong Kong. Photo: Warton Li General view of the High Court in Admiralty, Hong Kong. Photo: Warton Li
General view of the High Court in Admiralty, Hong Kong. Photo: Warton Li
Bonds
Business /  Companies

Liquidators pursue Peking Founder’s assets in Hong Kong after ‘keepwell’ storm as US$11.3 billion bailout plan progresses

  • Assets include a 60 per cent stake in Hong Kong-listed Peking University Resources and property projects in mainland China
  • Beijing court this week approved bankrupt Peking Founder’s US$11.3 billion rescue plan by a Ping An Insurance consortium

Topic |   Bonds
Peggy Sito
Peggy Sito

Updated: 10:47am, 8 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
General view of the High Court in Admiralty, Hong Kong. Photo: Warton Li General view of the High Court in Admiralty, Hong Kong. Photo: Warton Li
General view of the High Court in Admiralty, Hong Kong. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE