Energy storage systems store surplus electricity generated from solar and wind farms and play an important role in cutting down carbon emissions. Photo: Simon Song
Towngas and top battery maker CATL eye China’s growing demand for renewable energy storage systems

  • Towngas and CATL plan to set up a joint venture to install energy storage systems in 10 industrial parks initially and also invest in energy-related projects
  • The venture will help the industrial sector’s green transformation and contribute towards the nation’s decarbonisation efforts, Towngas chairman Peter Lee says

Eric Ng
Updated: 8:30am, 8 Jul, 2021

