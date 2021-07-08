Baidu co-founder and CEO Robin Li wants to fast track EV development. Photo: AFP Baidu co-founder and CEO Robin Li wants to fast track EV development. Photo: AFP
Baidu co-founder and CEO Robin Li wants to fast track EV development. Photo: AFP
Electric cars
Business /  Companies

CEO Robin Li fast-tracks smart EV development to harness Baidu’s AI tech and mount a challenge to Tesla

  • A clay model for the vehicle has been completed four months after Baidu and Geely put their car-making joint venture Jidu Auto into operation
  • The tech giant is hoping to harness its AI tech as it builds an EV presence, in a market where electrification and digitalisation are redrawing landscape

Topic |   Electric cars
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 8:00pm, 8 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Baidu co-founder and CEO Robin Li wants to fast track EV development. Photo: AFP Baidu co-founder and CEO Robin Li wants to fast track EV development. Photo: AFP
Baidu co-founder and CEO Robin Li wants to fast track EV development. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE