NIO’s ES8 electric vehicle is displayed in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
China EV: Tesla rival NIO plans to build a total of 4,000 battery-swap stations by 2025 as sales pick up
- Having built 300 battery-swap stations so far, NIO will make offering more charging stations a priority, president Qin Lihong says
- NIO delivered 8,083 EVs last month and 21,896 cars for the June quarter, a 112 per cent increase year on year
