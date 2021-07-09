NIO’s ES8 electric vehicle is displayed in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg NIO’s ES8 electric vehicle is displayed in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
NIO
China EV: Tesla rival NIO plans to build a total of 4,000 battery-swap stations by 2025 as sales pick up

  • Having built 300 battery-swap stations so far, NIO will make offering more charging stations a priority, president Qin Lihong says
  • NIO delivered 8,083 EVs last month and 21,896 cars for the June quarter, a 112 per cent increase year on year

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 6:00pm, 9 Jul, 2021

