An aerial view of New World Development’s The Pavilia Farm residential project above Tai Wai MTR station, where construction defects have been uncovered at two of the seven towers. Photo: May Tse
Pavilia Farm fiasco to cost New World Development up to US$154.4 million in rebuilding, compensation to affected buyers
- Cost of tearing down the affected towers, rebuilding them and compensating buyers could amount to HK$1.2 billion, analysts estimate
- UOB analysts expect affected buyers to complete the transaction given the overwhelming demand and adequate compensation
Topic | New World Development
An aerial view of New World Development’s The Pavilia Farm residential project above Tai Wai MTR station, where construction defects have been uncovered at two of the seven towers. Photo: May Tse