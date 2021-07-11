Soy milk drinks produced by Vitasoy are displayed on a supermarket shelf in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP Soy milk drinks produced by Vitasoy are displayed on a supermarket shelf in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Here’s why Vitasoy needs to overcome the ‘Get out of mainland China’ boycott after stock market beating

  • Shares plunged 10 per cent in the five days to July 9, only the sixth time they have lost by at least that much on a weekly basis in the past decade
  • Leaked memo seen as sympathetic to ‘lone-wolf terrorist’ triggered a boycott by consumers, celebrities in mainland China

Bobo ChanCheryl Arcibal
Bobo Chan  and Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 12:01pm, 11 Jul, 2021

