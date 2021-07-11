Part of the GRST battery production line in Foshan, Guangdong, China. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong technology start-up GRST seeks to revolutionise electric-car battery manufacturing on sustainability and costs
- The five-year-old firm has clinched an agreement with a key shareholder to build a US$40 million plant to make – and later recycle – the rechargeable batteries
- GRST’s water-based patented technology could cut the emission of greenhouse gases by up to 40 per cent during lithium-ion batteries production and by up to 80 per cent during recycling
