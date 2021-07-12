A Nayuki store in Beijing. The company fell 13.5 per cent on its debut in Hong Kong recently despite being the first milk tea stock in the world. Photo: Reuters A Nayuki store in Beijing. The company fell 13.5 per cent on its debut in Hong Kong recently despite being the first milk tea stock in the world. Photo: Reuters
Chinese milk tea firms face bubble amid over competition, fast-changing consumer preferences

  • Amid an increase in new players, only 18.8 per cent of milk tea firms survived for more than a year in 2019
  • Hot money is causing a bubble and firms need to improve products and services, iiMedia Research says

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 8:30am, 12 Jul, 2021

