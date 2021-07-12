Budweiser APAC, which runs 52 breweries in China, South Korea, India and Vietnam, has set a target to cut its carbon footprint by a quarter by 2025 from 2017 levels. Photo: Bloomberg Budweiser APAC, which runs 52 breweries in China, South Korea, India and Vietnam, has set a target to cut its carbon footprint by a quarter by 2025 from 2017 levels. Photo: Bloomberg
Budweiser APAC, which runs 52 breweries in China, South Korea, India and Vietnam, has set a target to cut its carbon footprint by a quarter by 2025 from 2017 levels. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Companies

Budweiser APAC secures US$500 million loan with interest rate tied to brewer’s ESG performance

  • Loan features a tiered discount on the interest rate if targets on renewable energy, carbon emissions, water usage and recycled content in packaging are reached
  • Global green and ESG-linked loans reached US$320 billion in the year’s first half, a 3.5 times increase from last year, according to Refinitiv

Topic |   Sustainability & Impact Investment
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 5:45pm, 12 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Budweiser APAC, which runs 52 breweries in China, South Korea, India and Vietnam, has set a target to cut its carbon footprint by a quarter by 2025 from 2017 levels. Photo: Bloomberg Budweiser APAC, which runs 52 breweries in China, South Korea, India and Vietnam, has set a target to cut its carbon footprint by a quarter by 2025 from 2017 levels. Photo: Bloomberg
Budweiser APAC, which runs 52 breweries in China, South Korea, India and Vietnam, has set a target to cut its carbon footprint by a quarter by 2025 from 2017 levels. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE