Budweiser APAC, which runs 52 breweries in China, South Korea, India and Vietnam, has set a target to cut its carbon footprint by a quarter by 2025 from 2017 levels. Photo: Bloomberg
Budweiser APAC secures US$500 million loan with interest rate tied to brewer’s ESG performance
- Loan features a tiered discount on the interest rate if targets on renewable energy, carbon emissions, water usage and recycled content in packaging are reached
- Global green and ESG-linked loans reached US$320 billion in the year’s first half, a 3.5 times increase from last year, according to Refinitiv
