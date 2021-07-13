Hong Kong’s regulatory regime is ready to serve mainland technology companies that cannot list in the US because of Beijing’s overhaul of listing rules, says BDO’s Clement Chan. Photo: Xinhua Hong Kong’s regulatory regime is ready to serve mainland technology companies that cannot list in the US because of Beijing’s overhaul of listing rules, says BDO’s Clement Chan. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong’s regulatory regime is ready to serve mainland technology companies that cannot list in the US because of Beijing’s overhaul of listing rules, says BDO’s Clement Chan. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong to benefit from Beijing’s Didi crackdown, IPO rules overhaul, analysts say

  • The crackdown on Didi sends a strong signal that Beijing does not want to see Chinese IPOs listing in the US: analyst
  • ‘If we had to speculate, it would probably be easier for these companies to list in Hong Kong than in the US,’ partner at American law firm says

Enoch Yiu  and Georgina Lee

Updated: 7:00am, 13 Jul, 2021

