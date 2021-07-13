Residential buildings are seen against the dawn sky in Beijing. Chinese developers make up a large portion of the country’s junk-rated dollar bonds. Photo: Reuters
Sichuan Languang defaults on US$139 million bond payment as debt woes spread among Chinese developers
- Sichuan Languang Development’s delinquency ‘will also trigger cross-defaults’ on local bonds and the firm’s offshore debt, said S&P Global Ratings
- Languang has US$1.05 billion of dollar bonds outstanding, according to Bloomberg
Topic | China property
