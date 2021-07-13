A Tesla Model 3 is displayed at Auto Shanghai 2021 in this file photo from April 19. The car is the first choice for motorists pursuing second-hand EVs. Photo: EPA-EFE A Tesla Model 3 is displayed at Auto Shanghai 2021 in this file photo from April 19. The car is the first choice for motorists pursuing second-hand EVs. Photo: EPA-EFE
Second-hand Teslas a hot commodity among China’s young motorists

  • Buyers can save at least US$7,731 on a made-in-Shanghai standard range Model 3 if they buy second-hand
  • ‘The pace of growth in demand has surprised many dealers, and it will continue to surge’

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 8:15pm, 13 Jul, 2021

A Tesla Model 3 is displayed at Auto Shanghai 2021 in this file photo from April 19. The car is the first choice for motorists pursuing second-hand EVs. Photo: EPA-EFE
