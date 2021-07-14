Cash-strapped builders and other state-owned enterprises could add to bond delinquencies in the second half of 2021, analysts say. Photo: Reuters
Cracks in China’s onshore credit market to widen on tighter leverage, slowdown risks
- Bonds with a total face value of 99 billion yuan became overdue in the first half, a 35 per cent jump from a year earlier: Wind Information
- Banking sources say lenders are trying to avoid writing new unsecured loans to indebted developers following official guidance
Topic | Banking & Finance
