Li Lu of Himalaya Capital, who introduced Warren Buffett to BYD, dumps 10.7 million of EV maker’s shares for US$309 million
- Investment company sold more than 3.6 million H shares of BYD on Friday, a day after it sold more than 7.1 million shares in the carmaker
- Li now holds 6 per cent stake in BYD
Topic | BYD
BYD shares declined 5.6 per cent in Hong Kong and 7.5 per cent in Shenzhen on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters