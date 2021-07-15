BYD shares declined 5.6 per cent in Hong Kong and 7.5 per cent in Shenzhen on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters BYD shares declined 5.6 per cent in Hong Kong and 7.5 per cent in Shenzhen on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
BYD
Li Lu of Himalaya Capital, who introduced Warren Buffett to BYD, dumps 10.7 million of EV maker’s shares for US$309 million

  • Investment company sold more than 3.6 million H shares of BYD on Friday, a day after it sold more than 7.1 million shares in the carmaker
  • Li now holds 6 per cent stake in BYD

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 8:30am, 15 Jul, 2021

BYD shares declined 5.6 per cent in Hong Kong and 7.5 per cent in Shenzhen on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
