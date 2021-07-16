Tesla’s showroom at the Chamtime Plaza in Shanghai on Monday, March 8, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg Tesla’s showroom at the Chamtime Plaza in Shanghai on Monday, March 8, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Tesla’s showroom at the Chamtime Plaza in Shanghai on Monday, March 8, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Electric cars
Business /  Companies

Tesla gets a second wind in China after slashing 20 per cent off the price of its shorter-range Model Y all-electric SUVs

  • Customers must wait until September to receive their standard range Model Y SUVs, according to Tesla’s sales manager
  • The standard range sells for 276,000 yuan after subsidies, 71,900 yuan cheaper than the version with the extended range

Knowledge |   China's electric vehicle industry
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 11:24am, 16 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Tesla’s showroom at the Chamtime Plaza in Shanghai on Monday, March 8, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg Tesla’s showroom at the Chamtime Plaza in Shanghai on Monday, March 8, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Tesla’s showroom at the Chamtime Plaza in Shanghai on Monday, March 8, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE