Tesla’s showroom at the Chamtime Plaza in Shanghai on Monday, March 8, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Tesla gets a second wind in China after slashing 20 per cent off the price of its shorter-range Model Y all-electric SUVs
- Customers must wait until September to receive their standard range Model Y SUVs, according to Tesla’s sales manager
- The standard range sells for 276,000 yuan after subsidies, 71,900 yuan cheaper than the version with the extended range
