Baowu was established in 2016 by the merger of Shanghai-based Baosteel Group and its state-owned counterpart Wuhan Iron & Steel. Photo: Baowu group
Baowu Steel Group plans US$7.7 billion fund to pursue carbon-neutral projects, help China cut greenhouse emissions

  • The world’s largest steelmaker has established an investment fund focusing on clean-energy projects to help China achieve its carbon-neutrality goals
  • The fund will pursue investment opportunities in clean energy, green technology, environmental protection and pollution control

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 5:35pm, 16 Jul, 2021

