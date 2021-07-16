Hong Kong Island and Victoria Harbour from the air. Photo: Getty Images Hong Kong Island and Victoria Harbour from the air. Photo: Getty Images
Hong Kong Island and Victoria Harbour from the air. Photo: Getty Images
Business /  Companies

DHL-SCMP Hong Kong Business Awards kick off 2021 search for corporate, management and executive achievements

  • The 32nd edition of the awards will give particular recognition to companies and executives for their responses to the coronavirus pandemic
  • Another appeal by the awards’ hosts is to elevate Hong Kong’s economic competitiveness by enshrining gender diversity at the workplace

Topic |   DHL-SCMP Hong Kong Business Awards
SCMP Reporter
SCMP Reporter

Updated: 8:09pm, 16 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong Island and Victoria Harbour from the air. Photo: Getty Images Hong Kong Island and Victoria Harbour from the air. Photo: Getty Images
Hong Kong Island and Victoria Harbour from the air. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE