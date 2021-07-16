Hong Kong Island and Victoria Harbour from the air. Photo: Getty Images
DHL-SCMP Hong Kong Business Awards kick off 2021 search for corporate, management and executive achievements
- The 32nd edition of the awards will give particular recognition to companies and executives for their responses to the coronavirus pandemic
- Another appeal by the awards’ hosts is to elevate Hong Kong’s economic competitiveness by enshrining gender diversity at the workplace
