The building of Anbang Insurance Group in Beijing on February 23, 2018. Photo: Kyodo
China puts Dajia Insurance on the sales block for US$5.18 billion as regulators seek to offload assets from Anbang Group’s collapse
- The China Insurance Security Fund has offered to sell 98.78 per cent of Dajia on the Beijing Financial Assets Exchange for 33.57 billion yuan
- The stake includes shares owned by Sinopec’s parent, the CBIRC said, without mentioning the stake owned by SAIC Motor
Topic | Banking & Finance
The building of Anbang Insurance Group in Beijing on February 23, 2018. Photo: Kyodo