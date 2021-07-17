The building of Anbang Insurance Group in Beijing on February 23, 2018. Photo: Kyodo The building of Anbang Insurance Group in Beijing on February 23, 2018. Photo: Kyodo
China puts Dajia Insurance on the sales block for US$5.18 billion as regulators seek to offload assets from Anbang Group’s collapse

  • The China Insurance Security Fund has offered to sell 98.78 per cent of Dajia on the Beijing Financial Assets Exchange for 33.57 billion yuan
  • The stake includes shares owned by Sinopec’s parent, the CBIRC said, without mentioning the stake owned by SAIC Motor

Eric Ng
Updated: 2:30pm, 17 Jul, 2021

