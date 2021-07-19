A woman on a Zoom call. Photo:: Shutterstock
Zoom to pay US$14.7 billion to buy Five9 to shore up video calls as work-from-home becomes the new norm in age of the pandemic
- Zoom will use its surging stock to pay for the deal, giving Five9 investors 0.5533 shares of its class A common stock
- The target firm will become an operating unit of Zoom’s after the deal, which is subject to shareholder approval and slated to close in the first half of 2022
Topic | Mergers & Acquisitions
A woman on a Zoom call. Photo:: Shutterstock