Chairman Hui Ka-yan is facing a market that is increasingly jittery about the developer’s finances. Photo: Handout
China Evergrande, hit by a US$2.71 billion stock sell-off, threatens to sue lender as debt controversy turns ugly
- Stock slumped 16 per cent after its onshore deposits were frozen by a lender, wiping US$2.71 billion off its market value
- Developer, China’s most indebted by some yardsticks, has so far kept offshore bondholders happy by paying on time
