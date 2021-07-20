Hong Kong’s Esquel Group is seeking to remove its Xinjiang-based unit from a US blacklist over allegations of forced labour. The Xinjiang region produces about 85 per cent of China’s cotton and about a fifth of the global cotton supply. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong’s Esquel Group seeks preliminary injunction over US blacklisting of Xinjiang unit
- Esquel sued the US Commerce Department this month to force the removal of its Xinjiang unit from the US’s so-called entity list
- Changji Esquel unit one of more than two dozen companies sanctioned for alleged ties to forced labour
Topic | Xinjiang
Hong Kong’s Esquel Group is seeking to remove its Xinjiang-based unit from a US blacklist over allegations of forced labour. The Xinjiang region produces about 85 per cent of China’s cotton and about a fifth of the global cotton supply. Photo: Xinhua