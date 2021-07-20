Hong Kong has a detailed series of weather alerts that determine whether businesses, schools and public transport operate. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong bourse operator CEO Nicolas Aguzin struggles to understand why trading halts during bad weather
- Some of the rules governing Hong Kong stock exchange seem antiquated as the global finance industry adjusts to remote working amid the pandemic
- While Aguzin has not indicated changes are imminent, he says there must be a way ‘where we can make sure that when people trade, the market is open’
Topic | HKEX
