William Li, founder and CEO of Chinese EV maker NIO, unveils the ET7 sedan in this file photo from January 9 this year. The car, which sells for 448,000 yuan, underlines the fact that Tesla’s Chinese competitors are not competing for the same customers. Photo: Reuters William Li, founder and CEO of Chinese EV maker NIO, unveils the ET7 sedan in this file photo from January 9 this year. The car, which sells for 448,000 yuan, underlines the fact that Tesla’s Chinese competitors are not competing for the same customers. Photo: Reuters
William Li, founder and CEO of Chinese EV maker NIO, unveils the ET7 sedan in this file photo from January 9 this year. The car, which sells for 448,000 yuan, underlines the fact that Tesla’s Chinese competitors are not competing for the same customers. Photo: Reuters
NIO
Business /  Companies

NIO, Xpeng and Li Auto need not fear euphoric demand for Tesla’s cheaper Model Y, analysts say

  • Concerns might have been overblown, as China’s EV market is no longer a zero-sum game, analyst says
  • Xpeng also announced a new car aimed at budget-conscious EV enthusiasts over the weekend

Topic |   NIO
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 9:23pm, 20 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
William Li, founder and CEO of Chinese EV maker NIO, unveils the ET7 sedan in this file photo from January 9 this year. The car, which sells for 448,000 yuan, underlines the fact that Tesla’s Chinese competitors are not competing for the same customers. Photo: Reuters William Li, founder and CEO of Chinese EV maker NIO, unveils the ET7 sedan in this file photo from January 9 this year. The car, which sells for 448,000 yuan, underlines the fact that Tesla’s Chinese competitors are not competing for the same customers. Photo: Reuters
William Li, founder and CEO of Chinese EV maker NIO, unveils the ET7 sedan in this file photo from January 9 this year. The car, which sells for 448,000 yuan, underlines the fact that Tesla’s Chinese competitors are not competing for the same customers. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE