Aerial view of the Port of Singapore situated between VivoCity, the largest shopping centre in Singapore and Sentosa, a popular island resort in Singapore, on 30 May 2018. Photo: Roy Issa
In Zhoushan, a steady build-up is underway to wrest the US$30 billion global marine fuel market from Singapore’s grip
- China’s marine fuel sales will be 40 per cent of Singapore’s this year, or about 20 million tons based on 2020 data, according to an estimate
- China’s marine fuel sales have almost doubled over the past five years and the nation is banking on attracting ships that travel to South Korea and Japan
Topic | Transport and logistics
Aerial view of the Port of Singapore situated between VivoCity, the largest shopping centre in Singapore and Sentosa, a popular island resort in Singapore, on 30 May 2018. Photo: Roy Issa