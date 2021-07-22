The Faraday Future FF91 electric car is unveiled at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Photo: Bloomberg The Faraday Future FF91 electric car is unveiled at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Photo: Bloomberg
The Faraday Future FF91 electric car is unveiled at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Photo: Bloomberg
Electric cars
Business /  Companies

Debt-ridden electric vehicle maker Faraday Future loses Zhuhai government as a crucial investor ahead of US listing

  • The government of Zhuhai had to pull its US$175 million investment as part of a private placement in a SPAC because of Beijing’s strict forex regulations
  • Although the shortfall was made up by other investors, it is still likely to be a blow to the indebted carmaker’s expansion plans

Topic |   Electric cars
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 7:08pm, 22 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Faraday Future FF91 electric car is unveiled at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Photo: Bloomberg The Faraday Future FF91 electric car is unveiled at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Photo: Bloomberg
The Faraday Future FF91 electric car is unveiled at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE