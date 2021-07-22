A Tesla Model 3 vehicle, centre, flanked by two Model Y vehicles. Photo: EPA-EFE A Tesla Model 3 vehicle, centre, flanked by two Model Y vehicles. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tesla
Tesla drops down the rankings to ‘below average quality’ in mainland auto survey as Chinese EV makers move up

  • The study measures new-vehicle quality by examining problems experienced by car buyers in China within the first two to six months of ownership
  • Tesla’s Model 3 ranked third in the midsize battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment, falling behind BYD Co’s Han BEV and Xpeng’s P7

Daniel RenPearl Liu
Daniel Ren in Shanghai and Pearl Liu in Hong Kong

Updated: 10:50pm, 22 Jul, 2021

