A Tesla Model 3 vehicle, centre, flanked by two Model Y vehicles. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tesla drops down the rankings to ‘below average quality’ in mainland auto survey as Chinese EV makers move up
- The study measures new-vehicle quality by examining problems experienced by car buyers in China within the first two to six months of ownership
- Tesla’s Model 3 ranked third in the midsize battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment, falling behind BYD Co’s Han BEV and Xpeng’s P7
