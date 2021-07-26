Rescue workers search for survivors in the aftermath of the gas explosion in Shiyan city in central China's Hubei Province on June 13, 2021. Photo: AP Rescue workers search for survivors in the aftermath of the gas explosion in Shiyan city in central China's Hubei Province on June 13, 2021. Photo: AP
Safety in China
China Gas board members take US$3 million remuneration cut to compensate victims of deadly Hubai gas pipe explosion

  • The explosion on June 13 in Shiyan city, Hubei province, where China Gas operates a joint venture with car giant Dongfeng Motor, killed at least 25 and injured 138 more
  • Government investigators determined that the joint venture was directly responsible, while China Resources Land (Wuhan) Property Management and its affiliate Runlian Property were also to blame

Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 3:30pm, 26 Jul, 2021

