Rescue workers search for survivors in the aftermath of the gas explosion in Shiyan city in central China's Hubei Province on June 13, 2021. Photo: AP
China Gas board members take US$3 million remuneration cut to compensate victims of deadly Hubai gas pipe explosion
- The explosion on June 13 in Shiyan city, Hubei province, where China Gas operates a joint venture with car giant Dongfeng Motor, killed at least 25 and injured 138 more
- Government investigators determined that the joint venture was directly responsible, while China Resources Land (Wuhan) Property Management and its affiliate Runlian Property were also to blame
