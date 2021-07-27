Hui Ka-yan, the chairman of China Evergrande Group. He controlled 70.8 per cent of the company’s shares as of December 31 last year. Photo: David Wong Hui Ka-yan, the chairman of China Evergrande Group. He controlled 70.8 per cent of the company’s shares as of December 31 last year. Photo: David Wong
Hui Ka-yan, the chairman of China Evergrande Group. He controlled 70.8 per cent of the company’s shares as of December 31 last year. Photo: David Wong
China property
Evergrande reneges on special dividend two weeks after pledging it, in a surprise U-turn that sends shares, bonds crashing

  • Evergrande decides to forego a special payout announced on July 15, according to a surprise filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange
  • Shares of the developer fell by as much as 15 per cent in Hong Kong to HK$5.70, extending the 48 per cent plunge from their January high

Pearl Liu
Updated: 3:48pm, 27 Jul, 2021

