Huawei said that its digital technology has helped more than 170 countries and regions generate 325 billion kWh of electricity from renewable sources to date. Photo: AP Photo
Climate change: Huawei and ZTE dial into China’s carbon neutrality call with low-emission technology using renewable energy

  • New International Telecommunication Union standards require the ICT industry to reduce carbon emissions by 45 per cent from 2020 to 2030
  • Huawei and ZTE are helping companies increase energy efficiency and are supporting renewable energy projects with their information and communications technology

Knowledge |   China and climate change
Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 1:14pm, 29 Jul, 2021

