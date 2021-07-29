Huawei said that its digital technology has helped more than 170 countries and regions generate 325 billion kWh of electricity from renewable sources to date. Photo: AP Photo
Climate change: Huawei and ZTE dial into China’s carbon neutrality call with low-emission technology using renewable energy
- New International Telecommunication Union standards require the ICT industry to reduce carbon emissions by 45 per cent from 2020 to 2030
- Huawei and ZTE are helping companies increase energy efficiency and are supporting renewable energy projects with their information and communications technology
Knowledge | China and climate change
Huawei said that its digital technology has helped more than 170 countries and regions generate 325 billion kWh of electricity from renewable sources to date. Photo: AP Photo