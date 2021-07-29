Contemporary Amperex Technology’s factory in Ningde, Fujian province. The company unveiled a new battery technology on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Tesla supplier CATL’s cheaper sodium-ion battery gives electric-car makers an alternative to existing technology
- The new battery will offer EV makers an alternative to existing technologies that use cobalt as the main ingredient
- CATL wants to deploy the sodium-ion battery on an industrial scale and planned to form a basic industrial chain in 2023, chairman Robin Zeng said
Topic | Electric cars
