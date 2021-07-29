Shares of Chinese ride hailing company Didi Global soared in pre-market trading on rumours that the company would be taken private. Photo: Reuters
Didi shares pare gains after it denies delisting rumours
- Didi surged as much as 49 per cent in pre-market trading after the Wall Street Journal reported that it was considering going private to placate authorities in China
- Didi denied the report, saying that it was ‘actively cooperating with cybersecurity reviews’
Topic | Didi Chuxing
