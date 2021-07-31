Police officers watch over a search operation outside Next Digital’s head office in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong Police officers watch over a search operation outside Next Digital’s head office in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Police officers watch over a search operation outside Next Digital’s head office in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Business /  Companies

Explainer |
From Peregrine to Next Digital: Hong Kong invokes rarely-used powers in company law

  • The government can only appoint a special inspector under the Companies Ordinance when public interest is at stake
  • The biggest of all cases involved the Allied Group in 1992 that cost taxpayers HK$46 million after a 12-year legal battle

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 11:00am, 31 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Police officers watch over a search operation outside Next Digital’s head office in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong Police officers watch over a search operation outside Next Digital’s head office in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Police officers watch over a search operation outside Next Digital’s head office in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE