A Motorola Razr V3c mobile phone that features a glass screen made by Biel Crystal, at the 3G World Congress & Exhibition 2005 at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on 17 November 2005. Photo: SCMP
Biel Crystal revives Hong Kong stock offer plan as glass supplier of Apple, Samsung, Huawei raises capital for expansion
- The IPO plan is a long time coming for Biel’s founder Yeung Kin-Man, who had planned to raise up to US$2.5 billion in Hong Kong on in China
- The plan was postponed in 2018 just as Washington DC and Beijing embarked on their trade war
