Customers look at an XPeng P7 electric car displayed at a showroom in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters
Tesla’s Chinese rivals Xpeng and Li Auto sell record cars in July as competition heats up in the world’s largest EV market
- Li Auto’s sales jumped 251 per cent year on year in July to 8,589 units, while Xpeng’s sales surged 228 per cent to 8,040 cars
- Guangdong-based Xpeng said last week that it has started building a new plant in Wuhan, Hubei province
Topic | Electric cars
Customers look at an XPeng P7 electric car displayed at a showroom in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters