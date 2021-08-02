Customers look at an XPeng P7 electric car displayed at a showroom in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters Customers look at an XPeng P7 electric car displayed at a showroom in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters
Tesla’s Chinese rivals Xpeng and Li Auto sell record cars in July as competition heats up in the world’s largest EV market

  • Li Auto’s sales jumped 251 per cent year on year in July to 8,589 units, while Xpeng’s sales surged 228 per cent to 8,040 cars
  • Guangdong-based Xpeng said last week that it has started building a new plant in Wuhan, Hubei province

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 5:08pm, 2 Aug, 2021

