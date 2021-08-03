Players competing in a match of Tencent's mobile game honour of Kings during the 3rd Yangtze River Three Gorges esports Games (TGEG) in Chongqing on 14 July 2019. Photo: Imaginechina
Chinese media’s broadside and retraction send Tencent, NetEase and gaming stocks on a roller coaster ride that costs billions
- Tencent, NetEase plunged more than 10 per cent in Hong Kong, CMGE Technology lost 20 per cent in mainland
- A Xinhua News Agency unit publication slammed games as ‘spiritual opium’ and ‘electronic drugs’ for teenagers, students and even married couples
Topic | Stocks
Players competing in a match of Tencent's mobile game honour of Kings during the 3rd Yangtze River Three Gorges esports Games (TGEG) in Chongqing on 14 July 2019. Photo: Imaginechina